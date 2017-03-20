Reopening of Ralston Hall by Abriana Arzaga

Ralston Hall is expected to reopen in 2018.

President Judith Maxwell announced that the Ralston Hall Mansion will reopen in late 2018. Built in 1868, was bought by NDNU in 1923. In 2012, the mansion was closed down for seismic retrofitting .It is estimated that the total cost to seismically retrofit for the mansion and to restore it to full use for administration and classrooms, would be $20 million.

Due to the significant cost to remodel the mansion, we had to seek help from outside sources, but by November 2014, a philanthropist Tad Taube, issued a challenge grant of $6 million to the university. This required NDNU to raise a matching of $6 million by the end of 2015. He has also contributed to raise the addition $8 million needed to restore the mansion. Tad Taube has announced, the campaign to Save the Ralston Hall has been flowing successfully. The University has met the $6 million Taube Challenge. “ Our mission is to save Ralston Hall and thereby restore what serves as the heart of the NDNU campus.”

Notre Dame de Namur University raised $6,452,792.65 or 107% of the challenge goal. In addition, The Koret Foundation’s $1 million grant pushed NDNU over top in meeting the challenge. Koret President, Michael J. Boskin, said, “ we’re proud to support the restoration of this local, historical landmark so that it can once again serve the needs of NDNU, its students, and the community.” December 8, 2016 it was reported on ralstonhall.com that Ralston Hall is two thirds away from meeting the $20 million. Its been estimated that NDNU will be reopening the mansion in late 2018. As of now students and faculty members wait for the big opening of Ralston Hall where classrooms, social events, and meetings were once held at. Also, NDNU is set to hold a groundbreaking event on March 23rd, honoring the success of the fundraising campaign, and recognizing all those who contributed to it.