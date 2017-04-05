Ralston Hall Renovations by Lupe Gutierrez

Ralston Hall has been the heart of Notre Dame De Namur University’s campus. Built in 1868, the mansion has been used for several decades as the university’s administrative and faculty offices. It also has been used as a venue for a variety of university events, staff meetings, guest lectures and more.

The university decided to move out employees from Ralston Hall in January 2013 due to the hall not meeting its preliminary assessment on safety.

Within the last three years, Notre Dame De Namur University set up a campaign to raise a minimum of $12 million to pay for the mansions renovations.

Notre Dame De Namur University’s faculty and staff are aware of Ralston Hall’s campaign but as far as renovations, no one knew the update on that.

Notre Dame De Namur University students are not aware of Ralston Hall’s campaign but yet as far as renovations, they knew about it to an extent and have been curious about it’s update.

“ I would love to have classes in the mansion. Iam incredibly curious about the mansion but I am a junior now and know that I won’t be able to to have classes there. It is highly unlikely that the mansion would be ready in time” said Junior Alexzia Gomez.

Notre Dame De Namur University is currently still accepting donations and organizing fundraisers in order to reach their 12 million goal.