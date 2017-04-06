Predictions for the 2017 San Francisco Giants by John Schrup

For Giants fans last year marked the end to the “even year magic.” The Giants were world Champions in 2010, 2012, and 2014 leading to the belief that Giants were destined for greatness on even years. This belief gave fans hope during the 2011, 2013 and 2015 seasons when they feel short of winning the World Series.

“After the 2014 championship win and then getting knocked out in the 2015 season, I truly believed that the Giants would win again in 2016.” said freshman Jack Shales.

The beginning of the 2017 season marks the beginning of a new era for Giants fan. There’s no longer the connotation that if the Giants loose in the odd year they would automatically win the next season in the event year. Although this theory can be seen as a mere coincidence, many Giants fan believed in and gave them hope.

The Giants are under more pressure than they have been in the last five years because the even year magic theory is dead. They no longer have the luxury of using the odd year as a rebuilding blanket for the even year season, the fans want another World Series championship and they want it now.

The Giants have brought in new pieces to put themselves in a position to make a run for the championship this season. They have addressed their very important need for reliever. During the final game of the playoffs last year, Giants manager pulled starting pitcher Justin Moore and handed the ball to the Giants bullpen to hold on to the three run lead going into the 9th inning.

“I remember watching the game with my dad and watching Reliever Castillo come in and we looked at each other and said it’s over. He’d been struggling all season and our other guys in the bullpen have had little success as well”, said senior Anthony Richardson.

The Giants addressed the issue in the off season by bringing in three-time All-Star Mark Melancon. Melancon comes to San Francisco with a career 2.60 ERA and 1.036 WHIP, and coming in with the most saves over the last two seasons combined.

“I thought the major issue the Giants had last season was consistent power in the batting lineup”, said senior Sean Walsh.

The Giants have addressed this issue by picking up young slugger Mac Williamson. Williamson has proven that he has a ton of power, hitting six home runs, in a 25 game span between June and July last season.

The Giants were inconsistent when it came to who was in what spot for the starting pitchers. After a stellar season from late season acquisition Matt Moore, the Giants have a locked in the one two and three spots in their lineup for starting pitchers. Madison Bumbgarner, Johnny Cueto and Moore all received CY Young votes in the 2016 season.

The Giants have addressed many of the issues they had last season. As a top team last year with many holes in their lineup, the fact that the Giants have went out an acquired pieces to strengthen their weakness puts them in conversation to be a contender to win the championship next season. You can get your first look at the potential of the 2017-2018 Giants on opening day April 2nd. Will this be the year to start the beginning of the odd year magic?