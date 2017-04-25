Bay Area basketball players giving back by John Schrup

Basketball players at the collegiate and professional level are full time athletes working on strengthening their bodies and their basketball skills all year round. Both Notre Dame de Namur men’s basketball team and the Golden State Warriors dedicate time off the court helping the Bay Area be a better place to live.

Two time MVP and captain of the Warriors, Steph Curry, works with 4 charities, 11 causes and makes appearances eat numerous events to help less fortunate people. Curry has been a finalist for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente, in recognition of his outstanding efforts in the community and his ongoing philanthropic and charitable work. NBA Cares Community Assist Award recognizes the NBA player who best reflects the passion the league and its players have for giving back to their communities. For five straight seasons Curry will lead the “Three for Three Challenge” , by donating three life-saving nets to the United Nations Foundation’s, “Nothing But Nets campaign” for every three-pointer he makes.

“For a guy who’s so good at basketball you know he spends most of his time working on his game. The fact that he’s so involved in all of these different things to give back to the community really shows just how amazing of a guy he is,” said senior Jen Ticzon.

Steph Curry isn’t the only Warrior heavily involved in the community. All-Star forward Draymond Green was also named a finalist by the NBA for the 2015-16 season long NBA Cares Community Assist Award. Green donated $3.1 million to his alma mater, Michigan State, the largest single gift to MSU Athletics by a former student-athlete.

Guys like Steph curry and Draymond Green go above and beyond to help the community but that doesn’t mean the rest of the Warrior team doesn’t also give back. In 2016 the warriors supported #hashtaglunchbag by creating and delivering 20,000 lunch bags to those less fortunate.

“I went to Oakland High and the Warriors would put on an event every year called, “Read to Achieve,” where players from the team would come and talk with us and help us in class for a day,” said sophomore Eduardo Trujillo.

The warriors aren’t the only basketball players helping the bay Area community. Last season the NDNU men’s basketball team visited second harvest food bank where they distributed and packed food for the homeless in san mateo county.

The Argonauts also assisted the local elementary school, Cipriani, with their Halloween preparations and creation of a haunted house. At the event the team created and put together the decorations for Halloween as well as construct various items for their events.

“We really enjoyed being asked to come back and help build the haunted house for the elementary school kids again.” Senior Korey Serna said. “It was our second year working with them and it was a great bonding experience for the team.”