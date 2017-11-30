Remembrance of Veterans by Caleb Keohokapu

The event to honor NDNU Veterans took place on Saturday November 11th, 2017 at 4 in the Cunningham Chapel. This service was held to commemorate the fallen, and also to the living veterans that have devoted their life to protect their country and the citizens who live in it. Anyone was welcomed to come and listen to the service.

At first not many people were showing up to the service because it was still early but when the service was about to start a swarm of people arrived to the chapel. Many families showed up and students and also veterans. Around 40 to 80 people attended the service. Also there was around 10-15 veterans that have showed up to the service.

A lot of people knew each other, everyone was greeting each other and having small talk trying to catch up and see how each other was doing. As the service started there songs that have been sung and very special readings.

One of the readings that Father Samuel Oppong Nkansah shared was “Colossians 3 verse 17: And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.”

Campus Chaplain Father Samuel Oppong Nkansah said, “I give all my praise honor and glory to God for the Veterans that have risked their lives to fight for the country and also for their loved ones and for the citizens across the country.”

Director of Spirituality Diana Enriquez-Field said, “I am so happy to have set up this event for the veterans because they have done so much for us and the country, but do not gain the respect they deserve. By having this mass I believe it will be very heartwarming.” When speaking to Ms. Enriquez-Field she has mentioned, “It makes my heart feel at home being able to see and give respect to the veterans that served our country.”

A veteran named Ezra attended the Veterans Day Mass and said, “It is such a special moment being able to see the veterans and their families together spending their time together and respecting the veterans and giving praises to the Almighty God for safety and protection over the veterans that have fought in the war.”

Junior Margarita Luna attended the mass and said, “I am so appreciative for the veterans because my uncle is a veteran and I am so grateful for him and many other soldiers that have chose to fight for our country. I am so proud of my uncle and many other veterans out there in the world. It feels good to see all the families out here supporting the veterans.”