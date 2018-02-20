Is it Safe to use Marijuana During Pregnancy? By Almaha Aldosari

It was sad that marijuana is the most commonly used substance among the pregnant woman. However, very little information concerning the pregnant women who use the substance has the knowledge concerning the parental marijuana use.

Master’s student Dooa Zeiaydi said that a number of women who use marijuana in their pregnancy stage has a hard situation to gauge, partly because a number of them are reluctant to tell their doctors. Few of them consider substance abuse in their pregnancy stage as a form of child abuse; therefore, divulging such kind of an idea has a solemn consequence.

Master’s student Amal Alasmari also stated that children who are exposed the substance while growing in their womb have a possibility of having a poor performance on the aspects of visual-motor coordination. For example, they end up having a problem in handling tasks such as catching a ball or even solving simple visual problems such as puzzles.

“A lot of parents who she happens to be knowing are uncertain if they can get issues using the pot”, said junior Alba Faisal.

Indeed, a child protection law in most states remains at odd with the liberal marijuana regulation. A few moms on the social media page will perhaps avoid seeing the doctors even when they are sick.

According to women’s health issues most women reported that, despite being committed in the issues of the parental cares, they do not get appropriate information concerning the use of marijuana from the appropriate healthcare providers. They say that lack of this information do not bothered their mind because they had stopped using they the time they got pregnant.

.