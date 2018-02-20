NDNU Cafeteria: Repetitive or Just Enough? By Jennifer Slowey

NDNU students spend a lot of their day and money in the cafeteria, looking for something good to eat. While the food is delicious, should there a less repetitive menu every week?

The Notre Dame de Namur cafeteria prides it’s self on the diversity of items on the menu every day. One could feast on Chinese porridge for breakfast, marinated pork fajitas for lunch and finish with a Thai style Curry for dinner. However, there is always a burrito bar, nacho bar or pasta bar as a choice every week.

The variety of bars give students an opportunity to have a simple and quick meal for dinner. The bar option also gives students who don’t have a big pallet for diverse foods the opportunity to have a substantial meal. For the students who have special dietary needs, the bars are also an opportunity to have safe meals.

“I like [the] burrito bar and pasta bar, but not as often.” said sophomore Susan Whitney. “But I do feel like the cafeteria always has a variety of options which is very nice.”

Since the “bar” options seem to be a very frequent option on the menu, students are going off-campus to eat dinner.

“If my friends and I don’t see anything exciting on the menu for the night, we will go out to eat instead,” Said sophomore Vanessa Sanchez.

Students rely on the cafeteria to make food that will be nutritional and tasteful. There are many athletes on campus as well as students with special diets, causing the need for a wide variety of healthy but exciting meals.

The cafeteria has a salad bar, a variety of bread options, including a gluten free option, and an open grill, allowing students to create meals that will fit their dietary needs. However, these options are there every day, creating a repetitive meal for these students.

In the beginning of the year, students had the option to propose meal ideas to the Cafeteria. The cafeteria still has this option open, as they leave slips of paper in a bowl that allows students to submit meal ideas. However, students are not always aware of this option because of the lack of awareness spread on it.

“I do think the amount of times we have burrito bar is excessive, but I think it’s understandable in the Chef’s perspective.” Said Sophomore, Giulia Martins. “I also think it would be cool if there was a weekly poll where students can vote for items to be on the menu.”

The poll option could be the start to a new menu at NDNU, however the options on the poll would have to come from the Head Chef, Craig Gatewood, as he is the one making the dishes.

“I look at what is in season to make the menu,” Head Chef Craig Gatewood said. “I also look at what is local and easy to get.”

The food in the cafeteria is seasonal and accessible for the cooking staff at NDNU. The food on the menu is a variety of meals that the head chef makes, to fit the needs of the students.