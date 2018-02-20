NDNU Life- Take advantage of the Study abroad programs! By Abby Dyer

Studying abroad can may be one of the most beneficial experiences for a college student. The abroad program provides students to gather new experiences with a brand-new country, learning their customs, and outlooks. Not to mention it allows students to be open-minded, readiness for change, curious and the growth of one’s education. Junior Naomy Ortiz, mentioned “I experienced a new culture, and I made amazing friends. I consider this trip extremely worthwhile.”

By studying abroad you are open to an opportunity to see natural wonders, museums, incredible landmarks, and get the chance to try new foods. With this experience significant personal growth by studying abroad will occur. Professor Lujan, mentioned “Saying studying abroad was amazing is an understatement. It changed a lot of lives for the better. I would jump at the opportunity again if I got the chance.”

Students who study abroad discover that in the process of learning about other countries and culture also end up learning more about themselves in ways that simply cannot be replicated in the comforting and familiar confines of an American campus. Noah Sanchez, Junior, stated that “ My dream is to travel and live abroad. I look forward to getting that experience with my upcoming abroad program!”

The Study Abroad Experience is available to all NDNU students. The university is affiliated with many of overseas programs which allow students to select from a wide variety of summer, semester, and year programs. With polls considering Europe is the continent of choice, with eight countries featured on the list. South America is in second place with five countries.

NDNU provides this aboard program through Fall, Spring and Summer terms.They provide the many sites where study abroad programs are conducted, such as Italy, Poland, Russia, United Kingdom, Greece, Australia, Africa, Paris and Ireland.

The NDNU summer program begins in May, students can start by contacting a study abroad advisor on campus and also meet with academic advisor to examine the program you are interested in. Next step is talking terms with a payment method. Each program varies with cost. Talk to Student Financing Office about financial aid would be beneficial. Apply to the program of your choice and start the adventure of a lifetime !

Saint Augustine once said, “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only a page.”

Sources:

Naomy Ortiz, nortiz@student.ndnu.edu

Professor Lujan, lujan@dons.usfca.edu

Noah Sanchez, nsanchez@student.ndnu.edu