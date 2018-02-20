NDNU Supports the Dreamers By Evan Corson

The Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created in 2012, otherwise known as DACA, which allows young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children to remain in the country and get work permits might not continue in 2018. Ending this program would result in over 800,000 “dreamers” having to leave the life they have made in America and go back to their “home town” just to start all over again.

The president of NDNU, Judith Greig, made a statement January 31st on the DACA program, “First, and most important, we want all members of our community to know that we support you during this time of uncertainty”, adding that “Our diversity is a blessing that makes us stronger.”

With more DACA recipients than any other state with 223,000, California officials are taking a stand. Governor Jerry Brown, in a letter to President Donald Trump said: “To uproot these people from the only country they have known as home is to turn our back to the future. It is cruel and runs counter to the ideas this country was founded on.”

DACA recipients are left wondering why the program is getting disbanded when 95% of people receiving DACA are currently working or in school; 54% bought their first car and 12% bought their first home.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet January 23rd, “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fully understands, especially after his humiliating defeat, that if there is no Wall, there is no DACA.” This was in response to the Democrats reversing their previous compromise decision to support up to $25 billion for President Donald Trump‘s border wall and security enhancements.

What will it take for both sides to make a deal? Sen. John Thune, a member of the GOP Senate leadership, is one important voice asking both sides to keep the deal to the Dreamers and a reasonable funding amount for the wall and border security “Narrower gets it done.”

DACA members are an integral part of the U.S. economy, the Center for American Progress estimated that the U.S. would lose about $460 billion in GDP over the next 10 years without DACA and 700,000 people could lose their jobs.

January 21st the government re-opened from the three day such down. The majority of Senate Democrats voted for a three-week funding extension, in exchange, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell promised to bring DACA legislation to the floor of the chamber for debate/voting no later than Feb. 8, in hopes that DACA recipients can continue to have legal status in the United States and perhaps a pathway to citizenship.