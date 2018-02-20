Winter Break: Six Weeks Long or Three Weeks Long? By Hannah Fay

After a long, difficult first half of a college student’s school year, students anticipate the freedom of winter break.

Many state colleges give their students a winter break between four to six weeks long. Students from these college have voiced that it may not be as great as it sounds.

Sophomore student from Sacramento State University, Maribel Guevara said in an interview about her opinion on the longer break said “unless you have a lot planned out, six weeks of vacation is quite a lot of time. This year, I was able to go to Mexico with my family for about a month which was most of my break, but had we not had that planned I probably would’ve just kept working.”

At Notre Dame de Namur University, students are given a three week long winter break, allowing it’s students time to relax from the hustle and bustle of classes and work, and to spend quality time with friends and family.

Before colleges had the calendars they do now, they originally based their academic calendars around the agricultural cycle, beginning the semester after the harvest — much later than the August-September start that’s typical today.

Schools once followed a standard two-week break around Christmas, just like most K-12 schools do, with exams scheduled after the holiday.

“I have friends that go to state colleges and they’ve told me how annoying it is to just be home and not do anything,” said Abe Nevin a sophomore at Notre Dame de Namur University. He “personally believes it’s boring that people are just sitting there almost doing nothing for six weeks.”

Schools, like Notre Dame de Namur, that go back immediately after New Year’s, have finals the last week of April and are dismissed by the first week of May. This allows students to set up employment at home for the summer, which is the prime working season for college students.

Greg White, Associate Provost at NDNU, said that other universities offer winter term classes, allowing students the choice to have additional classes in between semesters. This is why many schools prolong their winter break, to allow students time to take the winter term classes.

For NDNU, Academic Services Coordinator Sean Dustin Ripley said “one reason for the shorter break that [he’s] aware of is the benefit of an earlier end to our spring semester, providing time for full term 1 and term 2 courses in the summer.”

Summer terms 1 and 2 are the terms for summer classes available for NDNU students during the summer vacation. By shortening the winter break, and beginning and ending the academic school year, the school provides two terms for students to taking summer classes.

Provost Mr. White also said the academic calendar works well for those who need to work over the summer “which many our (NDNUs’) students do.”

By mid-May, most employers have hired enough college students for seasonal help, and it makes those who get out later have it harder to find a job. Since classes do not commence until almost the end of January, spring semester does not end until late May, prolonging the school year to late June.

If any students have any input or questions regarding the school’s academic calendar, Provost Greg White said to feel free to contact him or the registrar for further information.