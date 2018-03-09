Can Dorms Make up Debt in Summer? by Enzo Costantini

There are a number of empty dorm rooms that the school could rent out to summer school students and create more money for the school. NDNU seems to always be in a budget predicament and a good way to fix it would be to generate more money renting out dorms over the summer which may help the school fix the budget problem.

By opening these dorms up to rent during the summer it could also prompt the school to make more classes available. Many of the students here would like to take summer courses but the ones they need are not offered.

“I am trying to graduate in December and I need to do summer school, but this place doesn’t offer any of the 5 different classes I need,” said senior Cortland Mangio. Even if they did offer the course the student needed, where would he stay? He would have to go and find housing outside of school which is very complicated in an a mostly residential neighborhood like Belmont. Graduate student Jael Testa, said that she would have had it a lot easier as an undergrad student at NDNU if they offered summer housing.

“My college career would’ve been over a lot sooner if I could’ve stayed at school and done summer courses. That is the schools problem if they don’t want the extra money they are always complaining about,” said Doug Rice. With these two problems that are constantly being talked about, you would think that the school would have come up with the easy answer of opening up the dorms for summer. This would lead to solutions for summer classes and scheduling as well. When talking to a NDNU history professor about the predicaments, he suggested that the school have a lawyer write up the legal aspects of summer housing contracts and open them up already. “This is an easy fix for the school’s budget problems and the students summer school dilemma. What are we waiting for?” continued Doug Rice.

Students want to graduate early and to do that they need to take summer classes. For them to stay in Belmont over the summer they have to find a place to live nearby and that is ridiculously expensive. One bedrooms start off at $1,200 in the Belmont area. The base rent in the area is based mostly on full time employees and it does not help that Oracle is right off of Holly Street. The apartments that rarely become available on the El Camino usually tie a person into a year or longer lease. The school would benefit from utilizing the dorms during the summer and the students would benefit from having available housing on campus during summer courses as well. The school and students should work together on this matter and come up with a solution before next summer.