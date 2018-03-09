Foundresses Week at NDNU enriches students and community about history of NDNU by Alyssa Nunez

BELMONT,CA, January 30,2018-The Office of Spirituality hosted the annual founder’s week starting on Sunday, January 28. The week is about living and learning about the hallmarks of Notre Dame de Namur and meeting with the sisters.

All different events took place during the foundress week and they all included activities with the Sisters of Notre Dame. The event that took place on January 30 was the Lunch with the Sisters.

This event involved 9 sisters who came to Notre Dame and had lunch with 20 students. One of the sisters said that she went to Notre Dame de Namur University and watched the chapel being constructed. The sisters had the chance to share their stories of how they entered the Sisters of Notre Dame.

“It was wonderful to know that the students appreciate having the Sisters on campus and that there were several times when the program centered around giving students the opportunity to get to know more Sisters. Since we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of our charter this Spring, it reminds me that during the majority of those years, many Sisters gave their lives to build the programs and the majority of the buildings on campus in order to provide students with the education that they would need to know for life.St Julie, our Foundress, wanted the students to know of their dignity and that God loves them. Our mission statement promises that,”said Notre Dame sister Rosanne Murphy.

On January 31 the event was called cookies and conversations. In this event students had the chance to come and decorate cookies for the elderly sisters in Oakland as well as make postcards to send to the sisters. The students used colored icing like purple and pink to decorate cookies along with sprinkles, M&Ms , and coconut.

When asked how the event went Gino Altamura , the Coordinator for the Center for Spirituality said, “We didn’t publicize very well that it was an outreach event; many of the students that came to help did a cookie for a sister at the Mercy Rehabilitation Center. Students here are putting others before themselves.With that event we wanted the sisters from the convalescent home in oakland to come to NDNU and participate but they could not attend. Cards and cookies helped us to connect with them.”

On February 1, they had painting with the Sisters. Sister Roseanne came to paint along with Sister Margaret. Sister Margaret used to work in the art departnment at NDNU so she is like a “Picasso” as Diana Enriquez described her. Sister Roseanne worked in the psychology and sociology department as the department chair more than 37 years ago.

“The goal was to have students interact with the sisters and to learn about the hallmarks in a more personable way,”said Altamura.

One of the final events for Foundresses’ Week was the Campus tour with Sister Roseanne Murphy. On this tour she talked about the history and significance of the different parts of the campus. The chapel has stained glass windows with powerful women that lived brave and lives committed to justice and peace.

“I so appreciated everything that was done for Founder’s Week. I was able to participate in the Masses, the painting session, and decorating the cookies for the Sisters at Mercy Center Rehabilitation Center,” said Sister Rosanne.

One of the secrets of the campus was what sister Roseanne called the “Grotto”. This place is located next to the barn or the Maintenance Building. It is a replica of the Grotto of Lourdes,France where St. Bernadette bathed from water that started coming after she started digging. The Grotto’s purpose is to symbolize the origin of the Notre Dame de Namur University. The Grotto has been used for devotional processions from the elementary and highschool students and is place of quiet prayer.

Students who participated in Foundresses Week received a certain amount of raffle tickets depending on which events they attended. The drawing took place at this week’s Sunday Mass. The prizes for participating included personalized Vans shoes, phone cases, and T-Pumps.