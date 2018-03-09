NDNU Students fed up with their gym by Samantha Padilla

BELMONT, Calif., February 12, 2018– Students at Notre Dame De Namur University are fed up with the schools gym system and are demanding to get a new and improved remodeled gym that is open late.

The school’s Gleason gym hours are open Monday – Thursday 8am -9p.m, Friday’s and Saturday’s 8a.m-5p.m and closed on Sundays. However sometimes it is closed on random days by the athletic department for personal use. They have a instagram called ndnu_strength to post their hours, however they lack to update their instagram daily.

There are two gyms on campus which is the basketball gym where the weight room is right above, and the Julie Billiart gym. According to NDNU students the school’s gym has not been meeting the expectation of athletes and students

Because of the time there has been frustration on the times students want to use the Gleason gym because athletes are in the weight room. Students are not permitted in the weight room when athletes are lifting. They must use the alternate gym which is the Julie Billiart Gym that is open 24 hours a day.

“How do they expect us to use that gym when nothing in there works? I have tried many times to use that gym when the weight room is closed and it is horrible. I never get in a good workout, and it is dirty in there. Would it be too hard to ask to get machines that work and have a gym that is clean”, said Junior Bridget Mallet.

“I have school and work all day I don’t have time to go to the gym until late at night. As a college student I would like to stay active, and fit. It’s hard to go at the hours they are open and I just wish they were open the latest 11pm. It is also frustrating when the gym is closed on random days. They need to let students know on time on their instagram page when the gym will be closed”, said sophomore Fernanda Cabrera.

Students seem to question how safe the school’s gym really is? It has been years since they updated their gym which can put the students in danger of getting hurt from lose weights.

“I pay so much money to come here, and it’s ridiculous how the school has not invested in a brand new gym. Students that go to a different school and pay less tuition have better gyms then we do. I’m not asking for a huge gym I’m just asking for a gym that’s reliable”, said Junior Briana Azevedo.

Students like Bridget Mallett believe the athletic department should invest in two weight rooms as well. One for athletes and another one for students, so there will be less conflict in who gets to use the weight room.

“If there are pieces of equipment that do not work or are not in the gyms students can make a request and we could take a look at it, too see if it will meet with what we need. In regards to remodeling the Gleason Gym it is really tough because there is so little space which makes it really hard to remodel”, said athletic director Josh Doody.

Doody also noted that the student body can email him at jdoody@ndnu.edu regarding the Gleason Gym. Also any concerns about the Julie Bellert Gym students can email Marsh- Allen at mallen@ndnu.edu.