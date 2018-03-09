NDNU’s Alternative Spring Break By Hannah Fay

At Notre Dame de Namur University, students are given the opportunity to volunteer and experience life-changing opportunities during their Spring break vacation.

The Alternative Spring Break course is designed to offer NDNU students the opportunity to participate in faith and justice based education and action regionally, nationally, and internationally.

On the NDNU website, the university explains that the “Alternative Spring Break offers students the opportunity to interact with another community and/or experience another culture, to understand justice issues in different parts of the world, and to understand this through the lens of Catholic Social Teaching, the NDNU Hallmarks, and the student’s own spiritual/faith tradition.”

Alternative Spring Break takes place during NDNU’s spring break according to the annual academic calendar.

This year the university is traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio from March 3rd-10th, or volunteer locally in the Bay Area on March 5th-7th.

The Office of spirituality and the Dorothy Stang Center work together to plan this event every year.

Gino Altamura, coordinator from the Office of Spirituality said the office’s goals of this program is “to help develop student’s spirituality and engage with the community.” Students are able to make a connection with their community and your fellow peers.

Xochitl Cervantes, coordinator from the Dorothy Stang Center said the center’s goal is to work with “social justice issues, servicing the community, and bettering the environment.”

It has not been officially decided what specific activities will be taking place at either events, but Coordinators Altamura and Cervantes explained that the activities being decided between are all nonprofits, and programs that work with social justice issues, servicing the community, and/or bettering the environment.

The program chose to have this year’s activities in Cincinnati, Ohio, because that is where the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur first settled after moving from Belgium. The Sisters have a large presence there, making it a great place to bring students from the school.

There’s also opportunities local in the Bay Area that will be planned for three days out of the break. This is to allow students who may not be able to travel for the break to commute to the events and still be involved.

Altamura and Cervantes encourage students to participate and realize what an opportunity this can be for them. Their goals are to ultimately empower and foster the growth of the students and the program as a whole.

Any students interested in assisting with the program, or has any questions or comments regarding the events can email Gino Altamura at galtmaura@ndnu.edu and Xochitl Cervantes at xcervantes@ndnu.edu.