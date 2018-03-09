Winter Olympics- North Korea By Abby Dyer

The 2018 Winter Olympics, officially known as the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, is a major international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 9 to 25 February 2018 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. These will be South Korea’s second Olympic Games and its first Winter Games; Seoul hosted the Summer Games in 1988.

There has been some tension in sending the United States athletes over to South Korea due to the Trouble with North Korea. Although North Korea publicly wished success for the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, Olympic leaders expressed their confidence the global sporting event can reach “beyond all political division.” Junior, Emily Hotchkiss said, “ It makes me nervous for out athletes headed over there, I like to hope everyone can be friendly and stick to the fun of the Olympics.”

United Airlines is the official airline of Team USA and local Bay Area athletes fly out of SFO to get on the flight to South Korea with other lucky passengers.There are 16 bay area “locals” who headed to Seoul on February 6. Though a long flight awaited, the athletes were surrounded with support before taking off for the Winter Olympic Games as crowds gathered around them, cheering and waving American flags. Adilene Ruiz, Junior, said “ I love watching the Olympics, it makes me so proud of my country. I’m proud be-be routing for the United States, all our athletes are tough competitors.”

The Bay Area Olympians heading out are Brita Sigourney, 28, freestyle skiing; Maddie Bowman, 24, freestyle skiing; Karen Chen, 18, figure skating; Vincent Zhou, 17, figure skating; Aaron Tran, 21, short-track speed skating; J.R. Celski, 27, Short-track speed skating; Kendall Wesenberg, 27, Skeleton; Joanne Reid, 25, biathlon; Nick Cunningham, 32, Bobsled; John McCarthy 31, Hockey; Hilary Knight, 28, hockey; Jamie Anderson 27, snowboarding; Mark Engel, 26, alpine skiing; Stacey Cook, 33, alpine skiing; Tim Jitloff, 33, alpine skiing; Bryce Bennett, 25, alpine skiing.

While “our” Olympians may have been born and spent their childhoods nearby, most Bay Area 2018 Olympians live and train somewhere else. Sydney Sudaria, Junior, stated “ I could never leave my friends, and family, it would be too hard. I admire how the Olympians are so passionate and represent our country with such grace.” The children who grow up to be Winter Olympians generally have to move away to pursue their dreams.

